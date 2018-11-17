MILWAUKEE — Eric Bledsoe scored 25 points, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo each had 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks erased a 22-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 123-104 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum.

Down 63-45 at the half, the Bucks outscored the Bulls 46-17 in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo’s dunk capped a 31-11 surge and gave the Bucks their first lead since the opening minute at 76-74 with 3:22 left in the quarter. Bledsoe had 14 points, Middleton 11 and Antetokounmpo nine to help Milwaukee take a 91-80 lead into the fourth.

Milwaukee started the season 7-0, but has alternated wins and losses over the past nine games The Bucks lost to Memphis 116-113 on Wednesday night.

Former Bucks forward Jabari Parker and Justin Holiday, who led the Bulls to the big first-half lead, went cold in the third. Each had a basket apiece and nobody else stepped up to stop the blowout. Parker scored 17 of his 21 points and Holiday had 18 of his 20 in the first half.

Henson out

Bucks center John Henson tore his left wrist ligament, the team announced Friday morning. The injury will require surgery.

The injury occurred during the Nov. 6 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was able to play for the next three games, the Bucks said, but told staff he was experiencing “discomfort” during Wednesday night’s loss to the Grizzlies.

The Bucks said that Henson was evaluated Sunday by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter. The team said the surgery will be scheduled soon and a timetable for return will be provided after the operation.

The Bucks also be without rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo for at least another game after he suffered a minor left quadriceps strain against the Grizzlies.

Chicago 40 23 17 24 — 104

Milwaukee 27 18 46 32 — 123

CHICAGO — Holiday 7-12 0-0 20, Parker 9-19 0-0 21, Carter Jr. 6-8 0-0 12, Arcidiacono 1-6 0-0 3, LaVine 6-20 2-3 15, Hutchison 0-3 3-4 3, Felicio 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 2-5 1-2 5, Payne 0-0 2-2 2, Blakeney 8-14 0-0 18, Harrison 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 41-94 9-13 104.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 9-15 3-3 23, Antetokounmpo 8-15 5-9 23, B.Lopez 5-10 0-0 14, Bledsoe 10-13 2-3 25, Brogdon 5-12 0-0 13, Ilyasova 0-1 1-2 1, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Maker 3-10 0-0 9, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 5-7 0-0 11, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 11-17 123.

3-point goals — C 13-33 (Holiday 6-9, Parker 3-6, Blakeney 2-4, LaVine 1-5, Arcidiacono 1-6, Felicio 0-1, Hutchison 0-2), M 18-43 (B.Lopez 4-8, Bledsoe 3-5, Brogdon 3-5, Maker 3-7, Antetokounmpo 2-4, Middleton 2-6, Snell 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Brown 0-1, Connaughton 0-3). Rebounds — C 36 (Parker 8), M 55 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists — C 22 (LaVine, Holiday, Carter Jr. 4), M 28 (Middleton 8). Total fouls — C 15, M 14. Technicals — Parker. Att. — 17,341.