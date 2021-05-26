Down 2-0 to Bucks, Heat's Jimmy Butler, on himself and Bam Adebayo: 'We've got to impose our will'

The only time the Heat fell behind in their run to last season's NBA Finals at the pandemic's quarantine bubble at Disney World was in the championship series that they lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The last time a team overcame an 0-2 start to win a best-of-seven series was when the Toronto Raptors did it against the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals, on the way to that season's championship. The last time a team did it in the opening round was the Boston Celtics against the Chicago Bulls in 2017. The only time the Heat have done it in their 33 seasons is in the 2006 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Butler said the messaging will be basic during this two-day break.

"That it's never that bad," he said. "We're not going to say that it's all good, either. We know what we have to do better."

Tuesday was put aside for recovery, Wednesday will be back to work on the practice court, in a search for offense, yet to score more than 99 in regulation in the series, with the Bucks, by contrast, setting a Heat opponent scoring record in Game 2, eclipsing the 130 scored by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 opening round.

"We'll get to work," coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have to be better."

All as Butler says hope remains.