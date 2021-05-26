Down 2-0 to Bucks, Heat's Jimmy Butler, on himself and Bam Adebayo: 'We've got to impose our will'

Sometimes, there is no need for advanced metrics. Sometimes, it can be as simple, to the consternation of those caught up in analytics, as going to the scoring column.
Two games into this best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series there is the expected normalcy for the Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading them in scoring at a robust 28.5 points per game, Khris Middleton second at 22.0 and Jrue Holiday third at 15.5.
That has positioned them with a 2-0 lead.
Then there is the Miami Heat, where Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo hardly have established order, with Goran Dragic the team's leading scorer two games in, and Duncan Robinson second. Then comes Jimmy Butler at 13.5 points per game and Bam Adebayo at 12.5. As a matter of perspective, that has Butler with the same scoring average in the series as the Bucks' Bryn Forbes, Adebayo as the same average as Milwaukee's Brook Lopez.
The result is an 0-2 deficit heading into Thursday's Game 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena.
To Butler, it is about the Heat's leaders becoming more assertive.
"I think we know what we have to do," Butler said. "I think sometimes we get a little lost in getting everybody involved. And that's not a bad thing. I think that's what made myself and him a really good player in this league.
"But I think at times you've got to go, myself especially. We get it. We understand."
Among the reasons the Heat overcame a shaky start to the season and COVID-19-related absences to claim the No. 6 seed in the East was an equal-opportunity approach. Unlike the Bucks with Antetokounmpo (fifth in the NBA), the Heat did not have a top-25 scorer. But Butler (10th) and Adebayo (30th) both finished in the top 30 in assists.
"We rely a lot on our teammates, to get them the rock, as well," Butler said after Monday night's 132-98 loss at Fiserv Forum. "I don't think we can get away from that. But maybe we've got to impose our will a little bit more, be a little bit more aggressive."
While Adebayo came out more aggressive Monday than in Saturday's 109-107 overtime loss, attempting three shots in the opening three minutes, all three were from at least seven feet, the average distance just over 11 feet. He missed all three, as the Heat fell to a 12-2 deficit, never within single digits the rest of the way.
"I started out the game aggressive, looking for shots," Adebayo said. "Just need to continue doing that."
Both Butler and Adebayo said what can't follow is panic.
"I mean, definitely didn't expect to be down 2-0 in the playoffs," Adebayo said. "So it's a lot of emotions going on. But at the end of the day, we're all men, and we can figure this out."
The only time the Heat fell behind in their run to last season's NBA Finals at the pandemic's quarantine bubble at Disney World was in the championship series that they lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The last time a team overcame an 0-2 start to win a best-of-seven series was when the Toronto Raptors did it against the Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals, on the way to that season's championship. The last time a team did it in the opening round was the Boston Celtics against the Chicago Bulls in 2017. The only time the Heat have done it in their 33 seasons is in the 2006 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Butler said the messaging will be basic during this two-day break.
"That it's never that bad," he said. "We're not going to say that it's all good, either. We know what we have to do better."
Tuesday was put aside for recovery, Wednesday will be back to work on the practice court, in a search for offense, yet to score more than 99 in regulation in the series, with the Bucks, by contrast, setting a Heat opponent scoring record in Game 2, eclipsing the 130 scored by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 opening round.
"We'll get to work," coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have to be better."
All as Butler says hope remains.
"I'm excited because we get the opportunity to find what myself and my teammates are made out," he said. "We get an opportunity to play again and get it to 2-1."