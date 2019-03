SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell just won’t blink.

The Utah Jazz were down 17 points in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was busy putting together a dominant 43-point game. And Rudy Gobert was having arguably his worst game of the season for the Jazz.

None of that phased Mitchell.

The second-year star scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead Utah to an improbable 115-111 win on Saturday at Vivint Arena.

With 9:39 left, the Bucks led 90-73 and looked to have the game all but won. Milwaukee had scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter with Antetokounmpo serving as a one-man wrecking crew against the Utah defense.

The Jazz didn’t have an answer for the MVP candidate. But it turned out, the Bucks didn’t have one for Mitchell, either.

The final nine minutes belonged to the Jazz shooting guard. He scored all 17 of his fourth-quarter points in the last 8:10 of the quarter as he led the Utah comeback. Mitchell finished with a career-high 46 points.

On Friday, guard Eric Bledsoe began the day with a contract extension and ended it by leading the Bucks past the host Los Angeles Lakers 131-120.

Bledsoe scored 31 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points.

“We’ve got a talented young team, we’re growing together,” said Bledsoe, who reportedly received a $70 million, four-year extension.

Bledsoe’s basket tied the game for the last time at 118-all. That launched a game-ending 15-2 run with all but four of the points scored by Bledsoe and Brogdon.

“Everybody talks about Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” Lakers forward LeBron James said, “but it’s the supporting cast. They’ve surrounded Giannis with a great cast.”