MILWAUKEE — It’s been 18 years since the Milwaukee Bucks won a playoff series.

They have a chance to finally bring that streak to an end Monday night when they take on the Pistons in Game 4 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The most recent series success came against the Hornets in the 2001 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks rallied from a 3-2 deficit to win the final two games and advance to the conference finals where they dropped the seventh and deciding game in Philadelphia.

That marked the first of nine consecutive series losses and the last time Milwaukee played beyond the first round.

During that stretch of postseason futility, the Bucks have only been in position to win a series on two other occasions: last year against the Celtics when they dropped the seventh game in Boston and against the Hawks in 2010, when they took a 3-2 lead with three straight victories but dropped Game 6 at home and Game 7 in Atlanta.

So for all the Bucks have accomplished this season— 60 regular-season victories, a Central Division title and the best overall record in the NBA — none of it means much of anything until the team finally advances beyond the opening round.

“I’ve never gotten past the first round,” forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We might be the No. 1 seed and the best team in the NBA, but at the end of the day we haven’t won a playoff series in a while and we’re hungry.”

The return of Blake Griffin from an ankle injury wasn’t enough to boost Detroit in Milwaukee’s 119-103 victory in Game 3 Saturday. He finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes but Detroit shot just 38.5 percent from the floor and 11-for-36 from distance while Milwaukee shot 48 percent overall and hit 14 of 38 3-pointers.

Griffin’s presence did help slow down Antetokounmpo, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists after averaging 25 points, 14.5 rebounds and four assists in the first two games.

His teammates picked up the slack. Khris Middleton finished with 20 points while Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez had 19 apiece. Off the bench, Milwaukee got 15 points from Ersan Ilyasova, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

“It’s good to see my team doing really well out there without me,” Antetokounmpo said. “It means a lot to me. ... Even when I don’t play my best game, having the team playing such a good game and winning a playoff game — on the road — it makes me feel really good about this team.

“It shows the great character this team has and what a great team this team is. There’s going to be nights like this and I think my teammates did a great job picking me up.”

Milwaukee’s 72-point combined point differential through the first three games is the third-largest through the first three games of the playoffs. Only the 1986 and 1987 Lakers, who outscored their opponents by 95 and 82 points, respectively, opened the postseason in more dominant fashion.

That doesn’t mean Milwaukee is taking the Pistons, who’ve dropped six straight meetings with the Bucks, lightly — especially considering Detroit will be at home, with its season hanging on the line.

“Usually teams that have nothing to lose show up, are aggressive and play well,” Antetokounmpo said. “We have to match their energy. We’re just going to keep fighting, we’re going to keep playing hard and try to win as many games as possible.”

Along with not getting past the first round since 2001, the Bucks haven’t swept an opponent since 1986 when they opened the postseason by winning the first three in a best-of-five series with the Nets. Milwaukee hasn’t broken out the brooms in a best-of-seven series since taking four straight from Boston in the 1983 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Bucks have swept five postseason series, including 1971 in four games against the Baltimore Bullets in the finals.