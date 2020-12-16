Dieter Kurtenbach: Why the dream of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Warriors won't die so easy

Yes, the current environment might be good for the mega-stars, but it's bad for the league on the whole.

The Giannis signing has a chance to change the paradigm, just a bit.

Don't forget, by signing this contract, he spurned Miami and Toronto and Dallas. And he never demanded a trade to Golden State, New York, or an LA team.

No, he's committed for the long haul in a market that — despite its many charms — isn't on the top of anyone's list.

And the fact that he made that commitment before they won a title — or even played in the NBA Finals — should convince you that it won't be short-lived.

If he can win a title and compete for more, it could help usher in a new era of star loyalty and built-not-bought teams.

One can hope, at least.

As for the hope that Giannis change his mind and will demand to join up with the Warriors and supercharge the Golden State dynasty once again, I implore you: give it up. Join us in reality.