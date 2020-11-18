Dieter Kurtenbach: It's time for Warriors to give up their Giannis Antetokounmpo dream

It should also be noted that the Blazers sent two first-round picks to Houston on Monday for Robert Covington, who, again is a nice player, but not one I believe has ever been in the conversation for making the All-Star Game.

I understand that the Bucks and Blazers are desperate, but if that's the going rate on those players, you have to double it — at the very least — for Giannis.

Inflation is no friend of the Warriors here.

There's also a general misconception of how much draft capital the Warriors have moving forward.

Golden State has its own first-round picks in the next three years and Minnesota's first-round pick next season, but not all of those picks are moveable because of that pesky Stepien Rule, which forbids teams from having no first-round pick in two consecutive drafts.

The Warriors also traded away their 2024 first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Andre Iguodala salary dump last summer. That prevents the Dubs from trading away their 2023 first-round pick and them from trading a first-round pick until two years after that pick is conveyed. It has a three-year window.