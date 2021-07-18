Devin Booker brilliant, but needs more help from stagnant Suns

But the rest of the Suns were either inconsistent or non-existent.

Phoenix looked stagnant on offense, relying on Booker to generate offense by himself. That was readily apparent on a crucial possession in the final minute when Booker drove to the basket, the Bucks' defense collapsed, and Milwaukee point guard Jrue Holiday ripped the ball away for a steal to seal the win.

"We've got to move it around," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We know what Book can do with the ball, but the one thing we talked about was getting to the paint, finding guys on the back side. We feel like that's a formula. There were some times tonight where it just stuck a little bit."

Holiday outplayed Phoenix's Chris Paul for a third straight game. Deandre Ayton scored 20 points but wasn't his usual rim-protecting self on defense. Jae Crowder was quiet after a few early 3-pointers and a dunk. Mikal Bridges had a few good moments but the Suns needed more.

Booker's teammates were able to step up during a fourth quarter push, but it proved to be too late.