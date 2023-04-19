MILWAUKEE — Tyler Herro couldn’t believe it in the moment Sunday, still couldn’t believe it at Tuesday’s practice, and said he probably won’t come to complete grips of being sidelined with a broken right hand until his Miami Heat tip off Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round NBA playoff series Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Obviously being at home and being in the playoffs, you work so hard all year to be in this moment, where I feel like I had some things to prove this postseason,” Herro, a native of the Milwaukee area, said as teammates completed Tuesday’s practice at Fiserv Forum. “So it was a tough moment. I still can’t believe it.

“It’ll probably sink in [Wednesday] night, when I can’t suit up. It’s my first time breaking a bone, and unfortunate timing.”

Injured diving for a loose ball near the end of the first half of the Heat’s 130-117 Sunday victory in Game 1, Herro described the injury in gruesome detail, including attempting an errant 3-pointer immediately after the injury.

“I didn’t know my hand was broken at the time,” he said, with the hand in a protective wrap Tuesday. “I knew I was in pain, That was probably the most open shot I’ve gotten all year. So I was like, ‘I’m shooting it either way.’ And I shot it, and that’s when I knew, like, ‘OK, something’s wrong,’ because I couldn’t even follow through with my hand.

“And got to the back, and seen right away, my bones were like in my palm. And I like pushed them up as I was going to the back. And I said it was broken for sure.”

The diagnosis?

“The second and third metacarpal, I think they’re called, just snapped in half,” he said. “My hand’s not in good shape right now.”

A timetable is in place.

“Heading back to Miami after the game,” he said of the Heat’s Thursday flight back to South Florida, after Wednesday’s 9 p.m. game. “I’ll get surgery on Friday morning and it’s going to be four to six weeks, hopefully less, after that, and see what happens.”

It will take considerable Heat success for Herro to make it back this season.

“They said it would be more toward the [NBA] Finals, not the conference finals, just because of the rehab I’d have to do after surgery,” he said, with the NBA Finals scheduled to begin June 1. “So, yeah, I mean, that’s the hope, get to the Finals, and I can come back for that. But obviously just taking it one day at a time, get my surgery on Friday and go from there.”

To get to the NBA Finals, the Heat would have to push past the top-seeded Bucks, the winner of the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers series, and the win the East finals.

Herro remained incredulous about the severity of what he thought was an innocuous moment.

“I could dive on 10 balls and I probably won’t break my hand at all,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. Like I watched the video, and I still don’t know where I hit my hand. I still don’t know.

“Like I said, I probably shouldn’t have dove on it. But I was trying to create some energy. We were on the road in my hometown and trying to play hard. Game one was obviously really important for us and I’m happy we got that, but I still can’t believe it.”

Making it all the more difficult was having family and friends in the building.

“They obviously were really devastated by the news,” he said. “Nobody thought it was a broken hand at first. And then once they got the news, they were devastated. Like I said, this was a big moment for me, this postseason. And not to be able to be out there, that really sucks.”

For Herro, 23, the plan was for the postseason to be validation of his first season as an NBA starter, having won last season’s’ NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

“That’s why I was so disappointed,” he said. “I feel like no matter what I did in the regular season, it wasn’t going to validate until I did something in the playoffs again. I knew that. And that’s why it’s just so devastating.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra said he knew how much this series and this postseason meant to the four-year veteran.

“He has a toughness about him,” Spoelstra said. “That always is really challenging for competitors when you can’t be out there with your team. I feel for him, I do. Because I saw that look in his eye in preparing for the playoffs. He really wanted to make an impact and he was off to a great start on both ends of the court.

“It’s a shame that, one, you get injured and, two, you get injured on a hustle play trying to do the right thing. But all in all, the outlook was better than what I expected. I know that doesn’t make Tyler feel a whole lot better right now, in the moment. But some of those hand injuries could be a lot worse. So that part is promising and he has the mental fortitude and toughness that he’ll be able to get through this and find a silver lining out of it.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 5 most memorable moments with the Milwaukee Bucks May 10, 1974: Skyhook winner in double overtime of Finals Abdul-Jabbar possessed in his arsenal what many deem as the most lethal scoring weapon in league history. Abdul-Jabbar’s go-to move, the skyhook, took center stage for one of the most exciting Finals games ever. Abdul-Jabbar drained his classic shot with 3 seconds remaining in double overtime to propel the Bucks to a 102-101 road victory at the Celtics to force a Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals. The Celtics stormed back from down 11 to tie the game at 86 with an 18-foot jump shot from Hall of Famer Dave Cowens with 1:05 left in regulation. In double overtime, John Havlicek scored nine of his 36 points, including a 15-foot baseline jump shot to give the Celtics the lead with seven seconds to go. On the deciding basket, Abdul-Jabbar took three dribbles and converted the dagger along the right baseline on a tough angle. It turns out, Abdul-Jabbar wasn’t even intended as the first option on the next play. Havlicek, the eventual Finals MVP, marveled at the degree of difficulty on Abdul-Jabbar’s game-winner. March 21, 1973: Triple-double with career high for assists Abdul-Jabbar’s versatility was perhaps at its peak during a 119-96 rout vs. the Supersonics in 1973. Abdul-Jabbar recorded 36 points, along with a career-high 14 assists, and 11 rebounds for a triple-double. Behind Abdul-Jabbar’s proficient passing performance, the Bucks had six players with double-digit point totals. Abdul-Jabbar made 15 of his 24 shots and added six free throw conversions. Abdul-Jabbar also impressively remained out of foul trouble despite his high activity level, with only two in his 45 minutes. While Abdul-Jabbar is rightfully remembered as being one of the sport’s most gifted scorers, this performance is evidence that he was a willing and successful facilitator as well. It took another half century for the Bucks to earn another championship when Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheaded the end of the drought as the 2021 NBA Finals MVP. Here are Abdul-Jabbar’s most memorable moments with the Bucks. Dec. 10, 1971: Beatdown of Boston with career-high 55 points Abdul-Jabbar played in 1,560 regular season contests and his greatest scoring outburst occurred during his second season. Abdul-Jabbar exploded for 55 points and 18 rebounds in the Bucks’ 120-104 home victory vs. the Boston Celtics. Abdul-Jabbar netted 23 of his 36 shots and drained 9 of his 11 free throws. Abdul-Jabbar outdueled Celtics star guard John Havlicek, who finished with 32 points and nine rebounds. Abdul-Jabbar was the clear focal point of the offensive attack, with 15 more shot attempts than the second-highest scoring Bucks player (Bob Dandrige, 23 points), and as Robertson struggled with 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting. 1971: Finals MVP and Bucks’ first championship Anchored by Abdul-Jabbar and Robertson, the 66-win Bucks secured the top record in the NBA during the 1970-71 season. The Bucks set a then-NBA record with 20 consecutive victories and Abdul-Jabbar collected his first MVP. The Bucks topped the then-San Francisco Warriors 4-1 in the first round, then finished off the Lakers in five games to set up a Finals matchup vs. the Baltimore Bullets. Fueled by Abdul-Jabbar’s brilliance, the Bucks swept the Bullets to earn the first championship in franchise history. Abdul-Jabbar outperformed Hall-of-Fame center Wes Unseld to earn Finals MVP. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 27 points and 18.5 rebounds, while shooting .605 from the field during the series. The Bucks won all four games by at least nine points, with the widest margin being the 102-83 victory in Game 2. Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks in scoring in the first two games with 31 points and then 27 points. In both games, Abdul-Jabbar had double-doubles as he snagged 17 rebounds in Game 1 and 24 boards in Game 2. In the clinching victory, Abdul-Jabbar showcased his versatility with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. 1969-70: Rookie of the Year After a historic college career at UCLA, the Bucks selected Abdul-Jabbar with the No. 1 pick in the 1969 NBA Draft. Abdul-Jabbar immediately set the tone with one of the greatest debuts by a rookie. On Oct. 18, 1969, Abdul-Jabbar tallied game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists in the Bucks’ 119-110 victory vs. the visiting Detroit Pistons. Abdul-Jabbar shot 12 for 27 from the field while converting 5 of 8 free throws. Abdul-Jabbar would dazzle the rest of the season with his signature skyhook shot, culminating with being selected as the NBA Rookie of the Year. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during his outstanding first pro season. Abdul-Jabbar amassed 51 points in a 140-127 victory vs. the Seattle Supersonics on Feb. 21, 1970. Abdul-Jabbar’s presence catapulted the Bucks to a 29-win improvement from the previous season. Abdul-Jabbar then stepped his game up to an even higher level, as he set an NBA rookie record with 10 games of at least 20-plus points.