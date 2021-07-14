Despite foul trouble, Suns' Deandre Ayton plans to remain aggressive

Tucker’s transition

Even as he’s in the NBA Finals, Bucks forward P.J. Tucker said he is still getting accustomed to playing with his new teammates after coming over from the Houston Rockets in March.

“When you get traded in the middle of the year people don’t know how hard it is,” Tucker said. “It’s so hard to go from one team to another, whole change of scenery, new people, new everything. It’s a 24-, 48-hour turnaround and you’re playing a game.

“For me, that’s something I pride myself in, being able to be a chameleon, kind of get in, feel the situation out, what I need to do to help us win, and so on and so forth. That’s something to this day I’m figuring out every day, just trying to get better, be a better teammate, be a better vet, be a better player.”

Waiting and waiting

Players offered different opinions on the playoff schedule that gives them two days off with no travel between Game 3 and Game 4.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday liked the extra rest, particularly since they had so little time to get ready for the start of this series.