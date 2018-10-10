Deonte Burton hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and the Oklahoma Thunder edged the Milwaukee Bucks 119-115 in a preseason game Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
Milwaukee’s Tim Frazier followed Burton’s first 3-pointer with his own with 36 seconds remaining to tie the game at 115, but Burton followed with his second make from long range with 21.5 seconds left.
Frazier, whose 28-footer with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter forced overtime, followed Burton’s second 3-pointer with a missed 3 and the Thunder’s Abdul Gaddy added a late free throw for the final margin.
Forward Christian Wood finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bucks (2-1), who had seven players score in double figures. Center Tyler Zeller had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Forward Paul George had 26 points and guard Hamidou Diallo added 19 points for the Thunder (3-1). Forward Nerlens Noel had 14 rebounds.
Earlier Tuesday, the Bucks sold a team-record 10,000th season ticket 10 days before their home opener in Fiserv Forum, their new arena.
ESPN reported the previous record came 30 years ago; they sold 8,985 season tickets for the 1988-89 season, when the team opened the Bradley Center.
“This is such a major moment for the Bucks organization,” said Jamie Morningstar, Bucks senior vice president of ticket sales and service. “There’s an incredible buzz about the team and Fiserv Forum, and people from all over Wisconsin are excited to be part of it.”
The Bucks have made a big business turnaround under the ownership of Wes Edens and Marc Lasry. When the two bought the team in May 2014 for a then-record $550 million, it ranked last in the league in season tickets at below 2,500 sold. Sources say the sale of 10,000 full-season tickets puts the Bucks at No. 11 in the league, their highest position ever.
When the Bucks play their regular-season opener on Oct. 19 against the Indiana Pacers, all suites and lofts will have been sold out at prices significantly higher than the premium spaces in their previous home.
The Bucks raised season-ticket prices by 12 percent in each of the previous three seasons leading up to this one. Morningstar said that the blended average of the increase in season-ticket prices from last year to this year is 26 percent.
The 10,000th season ticket was sold to Andrew Wagner, a 26-year-old from Milwaukee who works in the industrial lighting industry. Wagner said he has been a fan since the Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson days, but he felt the need to own two lower-level season tickets with the momentum the team had generated.
Milwaukee 30 18 24 35 8 — 115
Oklahoma City 27 28 24 28 12 — 119
MILWAUKEE — Snell 2-9 0-0 5, Wood 7-10 5-8 19, Zeller 4-8 7-8 17, Brogdon 5-11 0-0 12, DiVincenzo 3-10 5-5 12, Henson 4-8 0-3 8, Dellavedova 0-0 1-2 1, Frazier 5-8 0-0 14, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 4-13 0-0 10, Muhammad 4-12 2-2 10, Brown 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 40-94 22-30 115.
OKLAHOMA CITY — George 8-13 7-8 26, Patterson 1-9 0-0 2, Adams 2-4 1-2 5, Schroder 2-10 3-4 8, Diallo 8-16 0-0 19, McDaniels 1-3 3-4 5, Grant 4-10 0-2 9, Noel 2-6 3-4 7, Alford 0-1 4-5 4, Felton 2-9 0-0 4, Burton 6-11 1-2 16, Gaddy 1-4 1-2 4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-10 1-2 10. Totals 41-106 24-35 119.
3-point goals — M 13-32 (Frazier 4-5, Zeller 2-2, Brogdon 2-5, Connaughton 2-7, Brown 1-1, DiVincenzo 1-3, Snell 1-4, Morris 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Wood 0-1, Henson 0-2), OC 13-36 (Burton 3-4, Diallo 3-5, George 3-5, Schroder 1-2, Grant 1-2, Gaddy 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, Alford 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Felton 0-2, Patterson 0-5). Fouled out — Luwawu-Cabarrot. Rebounds — M 48 (Wood 15), OC 57 (Noel 14). Assists — M 24 (Brogdon 7), OC 21 (Gaddy 5). Total fouls — M 26, OC 28. Att. — N/A.