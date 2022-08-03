 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DeMarre Carroll reunites with Mike Budenholzer as Bucks assistant

Mike Budenholzer, AP generic file photo

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was the NBA Coach of the Year and All-Star Game head coach in both 2015 and 2019. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches.

Carroll will be reunited with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing for him with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. His 11-season NBA playing career also included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll most recently played with San Antonio and Houston in the 2019-20 season.

Legarza spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Jazz. Before Utah, Legarza spent three seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves' player development department.

In other moves, the Bucks promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach, and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator. This will mark the ninth season that Lee has worked on one of Budenholzer's staffs.

