DeMarcus Cousins relishes chance to help Bucks wins 2nd straight NBA title

"I'm at peace," Cousins said. "I've grown a lot through these tough times. Things haven't gone in my favor these last couple of years, so I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

Cousins holds career averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 regular-season games with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Rockets and Clippers. He won a gold medal with the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.

The Bucks believe his combination of size and 3-point shooting ability will enable him to thrive while working with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"He's a very gifted, very unique player, but a lot of those gifts and those talents I think fit with us really well, particularly the ability to spread the floor and shoot 3's as a five, as a center," Budenholzer said. "Guys who can play with Giannis and put Giannis in his best kind of environment, best spacing, they're critical to us."

Cousins says he's willing to do whatever is asked of him.

"I'm here to be a team player," Cousins said. "I'm here to help this team win. This is an accomplished team. They won the whole thing last year, so they have an identity. I just want to come in and fit in, do my part when my name is called and help this team become a better team."