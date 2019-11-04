MINNEAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-106 on Monday night.
Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in all seven games this season.
Khris Middleton scored 26 points to match his season high, and Eric Bledsoe set a season best with 22. Bledsoe had nine rebounds and six assists for the Bucks in a game delayed 49 minutes when it was discovered one of the rims was not level during pregame warmups.
Milwaukee responded by shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
“When everybody’s hitting on all cylinders, we’re a tough team,” Middleton said.
Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 25 points. Minnesota played without center Karl-Anthony Towns, who served the second game of his two-game suspension for his part in an altercation with Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid last week. Robert Covington had 15 points.
The Bucks outscored the Towns-less Timberwolves 62-38 in the paint.
Milwaukee broke open the game with a 38-point third quarter that included a 22-6 run. The Bucks were up seven at halftime thanks in part to coach Mike Budenholzer winning a coach’s challenge with 0.2 seconds left in the second quarter. That overturned an offensive foul on Antetokounmpo and resulted in a layup for him.
Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-best 17 points off the bench for Milwaukee.
Rim repair
The rim was identified as faulty by referee Kane Fitzgerald as part of a routine pregame check that occurred just before the original tip time of 7:10 p.m.
The fix was to replace the entire basket. That required taking all of the mounted cameras off the existing backboard before taking that down and moving in the new basket, to which all of the cameras and tech were reapplied.
After all of that was down, players re-emerged from the locker room to warm up for a second time before the game finally got rolling.
The delay led to a fun back-and-forth between the two teams on Twitter, with the Timberwolves’ official Twitter account asking the Bucks what they had done to the basket. The Bucks responded that Target Center is no Fiserv Forum before referencing Ja Rule’s infamous tweet about the Fyre Festival in a separate tweet.
In the paint
Bucks guards Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton returned to action. Connaughton (right shoulder strain) sat out Saturday’s win over Toronto, while Matthews injured his ankle Saturday and played only nine minutes. ... Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng made his second consecutive start in place of the suspended Towns.
Up next
Milwaukee plays at the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the second stop on a four-game trip. Milwaukee is in the middle of playing nine of 11 away from home.
Milwaukee 31 33 38 32 — 134
Minnesota 27 30 25 24 — 106
MILWAUKEE — Middleton 9-15 4-4 26, G.Antetokounmpo 14-19 6-11 34, B.Lopez 4-6 0-0 9, Bledsoe 8-14 5-6 22, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8, Ilyasova 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, R.Lopez 0-2 1-2 1, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, DiVincenzo 6-11 2-4 17, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 1-5 0-1 3. Totals 50-93 20-30 134.
MINNESOTA — Graham 1-5 0-0 3, Covington 5-9 2-2 15, Dieng 3-9 4-4 10, Teague 3-7 4-4 10, Wiggins 10-21 1-2 25, Layman 2-10 1-1 5, Vonleh 1-7 2-2 5, Bell 4-6 4-4 12, Napier 4-12 0-0 10, Okogie 1-6 1-3 3, Culver 3-11 0-0 8. Totals 37-103 19-22 106.
3-point goals — Mil 14-39 (Middleton 4-7, DiVincenzo 3-4, Matthews 2-4, Hill 1-1, B.Lopez 1-3, Ilyasova 1-4, Bledsoe 1-4, Korver 1-4, R.Lopez 0-1, Connaughton 0-2, Wilson 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3), Min 13-43 (Wiggins 4-7, Covington 3-6, Culver 2-5, Napier 2-8, Graham 1-4, Vonleh 1-4, Bell 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Layman 0-3, Dieng 0-3). Rebounds — Mil 57 (G.Antetokounmpo 15), Min 47 (Okogie 7). Assists — Mil 24 (G.Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 6), Min 20 (Napier, Dieng 4). Total fouls — Mil 20, Min 23. Technicals — Bell. Att. — 16,271.