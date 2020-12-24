Defense problematic for Bucks in season-opening loss

"In an ideal world, we're probably not going to play them that much but certainly we need a lot from Giannis and Khris and Jrue. Their minutes may be more. We'll just see how the season plays out and we'll see what we need."

Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee with 35 points on 13-for-26 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots, didn't mind the extra work. In fact, he's hoping that getting more time early in the season will help shake off any rust from the offseason and get his body into mid-season form.

"I'm really excited about it," Antetokounmpo said. "It's one of the conversations I had with Coach Bud. I want to get in shape during the regular season."

With D.J. Augustin unavailable because of a calf injury, Budenholzer leaned heavily on reserve guard Pat Connaughton, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and a rebound in 23 minutes. Bobby Portis played 16 minutes but scored only three points as the Bucks' bench was outscored 34-12.

Happy Holiday

Point guard Jrue Holiday made a positive impression in his Bucks debut, scoring 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, taking advantage of attention Boston's defense gave to his teammates to score in a variety of ways.