Defense problematic for Bucks in season-opening loss

MILWAUKEE — That the Milwaukee Bucks opened their 2020-21 season Wednesday with a 122-121 loss to the Boston Celtics wasn't as noteworthy as the way it happened.
Throughout training camp, "getting better" was a frequent topic from players, from coach Mike Budenholzer and even general manager Jon Horst.
Against the Celtics, the Bucks looked very much the same as they have for the past two seasons: a group with the ability for prolific offensive production that can play absurdly good defense, but one that's also prone to long droughts on the offensive and and an uncanny inability to make stops on the defensive end.
Boston made 17 of its first 34 3-point attempts Wednesday night before cooling off in the fourth quarter to finish the game 18-for-40 from distance, including 4-for-4 shooting from reserve guard Jeff Teague, who finished with 19 points.
The Celtics shot 47.5% (48 of 101) from the floor overall, with starters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for 63 points on 15-for-52 shooting.
"Maybe things were a little bit too easy for them offensively," Middleton said. "We started off the game pretty well by getting stops and getting out on the break but then the game slowed down."
Milwaukee's opponents averaged 14.0 3-pointers on 39.3 attempts last season, leading the league in both categories. Shoring up that aspect of its game has been a primary focus heading into the new season but, with eight new players on the roster, Budenholzer knew that it would take some time for the defense to get into a rhythm.
That was evident Wednesday, though some of the credit has to go to Boston's shooters who made a number of tough shots, including Tatum, who knocked down a 3-pointer with Antetokounmpo in his face to give the Celtics a 122-120 lead in the closing seconds.
"Boston played at a high level tonight," Budenholzer said. "It was a pretty high-level NBA game. They shot it well but we've got to do more things to take away some of their looks. ... We've got to be better defensively."
What else was revealed in the season opener?
No freebies
Milwaukee had a chance to tie the game in the final second, but Antetokounmpo missed the second of two free throws, capping a 6-for-8 night at the line.
"I'm upset about it," Antetokounmpo said. "Hopefully when I'm in the same position, I can make the next one. That's the mentality you've got to have."
Free throws have been a problem at times for Antetokounmpo, who connected on just 63.3% of his attempts last season after shooting 74.2% through his first six seasons. But in clutch situations, with teams making a point of trying to make him score from the line instead of at the rim, Antetokounmpo tried adjusting his shooting form this season.
The changes are subtle. Most notably, he's keeping the ball low and close to his body, adjusting his arm position to create a straighter shooting motion and cutting down on his pre-shot dribbles.
“One, two, three, four, five dribbles," Antetokounmpo said of his process. "Put the ball at your chin and shoot it high. That’s what I say to myself over and over and over and over again.”
Despite Antetokounmpo's free throw history, Budenholzer wasn't worried as the two-time MVP stepped to the line with the game in the balance.
"I love that he's there, game on the line, opening night, going to the free throw line," Budenholzer said. "He's been working on it. He knows how important it is. You can't duplicate that in practice and he's just going to get better and better as we go forward."
Heavy workload for starters
Without the usual routine of pickup games and unofficial workouts leading up to an accelerated training camp, conditioning was expected to be a concern heading into the season.
Although circumstances no doubt were a factor, Budenholzer stuck with his starters more than usual Wednesday night, with Antetokounmpo playing 36 minutes and Holiday and Middleton getting 38 minutes each.
Those were significant boosts for both Antetokounmpo, who averaged 30.4 minutes per game last season, and Middleton, who averaged 29.9 minutes. It also was a bit of an increase for Holiday, who played an average of 34.7 minutes per game last season with New Orleans.
"In an ideal world, we're probably not going to play them that much but certainly we need a lot from Giannis and Khris and Jrue. Their minutes may be more. We'll just see how the season plays out and we'll see what we need."
Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee with 35 points on 13-for-26 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots, didn't mind the extra work. In fact, he's hoping that getting more time early in the season will help shake off any rust from the offseason and get his body into mid-season form.
"I'm really excited about it," Antetokounmpo said. "It's one of the conversations I had with Coach Bud. I want to get in shape during the regular season."
With D.J. Augustin unavailable because of a calf injury, Budenholzer leaned heavily on reserve guard Pat Connaughton, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and a rebound in 23 minutes. Bobby Portis played 16 minutes but scored only three points as the Bucks' bench was outscored 34-12.
Happy Holiday
Point guard Jrue Holiday made a positive impression in his Bucks debut, scoring 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, taking advantage of attention Boston's defense gave to his teammates to score in a variety of ways.
“I saw lanes. I saw angles. Really just trying to get in there and make a play,” Holiday said. “So definitely felt comfortable. And again, Khris and Giannis and even Brook and Donte, the way that he shoots, those lanes are so wide open that it makes the game easier for me.”
His biggest shot of the night came with 1:10 to play when he took a pass on the wing from Middleton and sank a step-back 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Celtics center Daniel Thies that gave Milwaukee a 120-119 lead.
"That was a huge shot,” Budenholzer said. “It’s just indicative of the talent, the confidence that Jrue plays with, that he brings to the table.”
Turning point
Jayson Brown's 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the first half gave Boston a 54-52 lead, capping off a 19-4 run that erased a nine-point deficit. Brown scored 11 points in the quarter on 4-for-6 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers.
By the numbers
While the Bucks struggled at times on both ends of the floor, they still managed to shoot 51.1% (46 of 90) from the floor and 14 of 35 from distance but their offense was hindered by 16 turnovers -- including seven from Antetokounmpo and three from Holiday -- which the Celtics turned into 19 points.