Defense fails Bucks in loss to red-hot Jazz

Antetokounmpo said he noticed how much the Jazz are enjoying their time together this season.

"It just looks fun. When I watch them play, it looks fun, it looks easy, it looks simple," he said.

On the other hand, the reigning NBA MVP said the Bucks need to "know our roles. We got to know what we're about. Visually, we got to stay in our lanes. Do what you do. Be a star in your role."

The Jazz led by as many as 21 when Mitchell fed Derrick Favors for an alley-oop layup to make it 89-68 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.

Mitchell's 3 sparked a 14-5 run to end the first half, and the Bucks never got the deficit within single digits again.

"When we want to play the right way, no one cares who scores, and no one knows who's going to score in a given possession," Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

The Bucks had scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record six straight games, but they often looked out of sync against the Jazz's multiple defensive looks.

"They're a good defensive team. They make things hard on you," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "The key against a good defense: If you do get clean looks, you got to make more of those."