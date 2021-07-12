Deandre Ayton’s foul trouble put Suns in bind against Giannis Antetokounmpo, bigger Bucks

While Ayton wasn't made available to reporters after the game, his teammates emphasized how much they missed him.

"It was big-time because they crashed the glass so hard and they're big and they really emphasized physicality this game," Suns forward Cam Johnson said. "Deandre does a really good job of bringing that presence to our paint, rebounding the ball, being physical, so it's tough to have him in foul trouble, for sure."

Phoenix still owns a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series with Game 4 Wednesday night in Milwaukee. But the Suns must find a way to slow down Antetokounmpo, who has collected at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in each of the last two games.

That's tough enough to do when Ayton's on the floor. He even had trouble Sunday night trying to help out against the two-time MVP without drawing fouls. And when Ayton's been on the bench in foul trouble, Antetokounmpo has done virtually whatever he wants.

"It's tough, man," Paul said. "Giannis coming at your full speed like a running back. He's trying to put his hands up, but it's tough."

After scoring just 10 points in the Suns' Game 2 victory, Ayton shot 6 of 7 in the first quarter Sunday. Ayton's 16 quick points helped the Suns grab a 36-30 lead early in the second period.