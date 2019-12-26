David Murphy: 76ers GM Elton Brand looked like a wise man on Christmas

Maybe the next few months will show that the Sixers have one in Embiid, who has looked the part in his last two outings against those contenders. But it is not a slight to say that he is cut from a different offensive mold than the Kemba Walkers and Jimmy Butlers and Giannises (Giannisi?) of the world.

At the same time, the Sixers are now 5-2 against those contenders, 6-2 if you include Indiana. Neither Milwaukee nor Miami, neither Toronto nor Boston or the Pacers, can boast anything close to that mark in the East's nascent internecine campaign. Against a team that entered the afternoon boasting an NBA-best 27-4 record, which had earned them the near-consensus designation as Eastern Conference favorites, the Sixers dominated at both ends of the court, the way they did in their first game against the Celtics and their first game against the Heat.

From the beginning, Brand and head coach Brett Brown have acknowledged that while things might look funky for stretches of the 82-game regular season slog, theirs is a roster that is constructed first and foremost to compete once the flowers bloom and the leaves start to bud. Whatever vulnerabilities the first 33 games have revealed, the only thing that will end up mattering to the history books is whether those vulnerabilities will outweigh their strengths enough to keep them from winning four out of seven games against the Bucks, Celtics, Raptors, or Heat.