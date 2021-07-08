Dario Saric's torn ACL may mean playing time for former Badger Frank Kaminsky

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.
The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10 Saric is one of the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. The team has relatively thin depth in the frontcourt, and turned to Torrey Craig and former University of Wisconsin athlete Frank Kaminsky to fill most of Saric’s minutes in the 118-105 victory in Game 1.
Craig has been a regular part of the playing rotation, but Kaminsky hasn’t seen much time in the postseason.
“We have different options,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Frank gives us quality size and playmaking ability. He’s smart. We went small last night with Torrey. We also have Doolie (Abdel Nader), who can play some small ball ... So we’re just going to try to make those decisions on the fly. But those three guys come to mind.”
Mind games
It was absurdly loud from the moment Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped to the line for his first free throw attempt in Game 1 on Tuesday night.
It sounded like every one of the 17,000 strong at Phoenix Suns Arena started counting — screaming out the seconds as Antetokounmpo went through his lengthy routine. By the end of the game, it was deafening and the crowd roared each time he missed.
It’s hard to say if it had much of a direct effect; Antetokounmpo was 7 of 12 from the line. He’s struggled shooting free throws the past two playoff series, making just 44 of 88 (50%) against the Nets and the Hawks. He’s made 72% from the free throw line in his career.
Antetokounmpo admits he couldn’t help but hear the countdown. He also knows it will continue during games in Phoenix.
“Of course, 20,000 people yelling, “One, two, three, four,” you notice that,” Antetokounmpo said. “But as I said, like I’ve learned to embrace it. Like I know it’s not going to stop.”
Sweatin’ with the oldies
Chris Paul and his 36-year-old legs climbed onto the podium at the NBA Finals on Wednesday. He was asked to reminisce about things that have changed in his game during the past 16 years.
“I’m not as athletic as I was then,” Paul said grinning.
But what he lacks in athleticism, he’s made up for in other ways. He was fantastic in Game 1, finishing with 32 points and nine assists.
He is one of several 30-somethings in these playoffs proving that older legs and a little savvy can still carry teams a long way.
Three of the Bucks’ starting five — Jrue Holiday, P.J. Tucker and Brook Lopez — are at least 30 and a fourth, Khris Middleton, will turn 30 this summer. Backup point guard Jeff Teague recently turned 33.
Paul is the oldest player on the Suns, but rotation players Jae Crowder and Craig also are in their 30s.
The veterans had mixed results in Game 1.
Paul was the unquestioned star, shooting 12 of 19 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Lopez was solid for the Bucks, scoring 17 points and making three 3-pointers.
Others struggled: Crowder scored just one point on a free throw and was 0 of 8 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Holiday hit just 4 of 14 shots.
Tucker was his usual self, providing valuable defense and toughness for the Bucks. He added seven points.
And with so much experience on that court, no one expects the upcoming games to be easy.
“It’s going to be a very hard series,” Crowder said. “These guys played very hard. They are a good team and they have very good players. I think the physicality and the way the game was played was high-level; you respect that."