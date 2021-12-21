COVID concerns overshadowing NBA Christmas slate that features Giannis, Bucks

And the NBA knows the numbers are almost certainly going to get worse before they get better; that’s one of the reasons why they are now allowing teams to replace players who test positive without any salary cap or luxury tax repercussions. The league memo announcing that decision said the amended policy will be in effect until mid-January, at least.

“We have to make these adjustments because of the situation,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Monday. “Teams are at a competitive disadvantage when you have to lose a guy or two. Some of these teams, it’s happening every other week, every week. I think the league is just trying to help teams out. It speaks to the importance of the G League to have guys right there that are in shape and ready to go.”

Officially, last season’s lineup of NBA Christmas games had exactly zero players sitting out because of virus-related concerns. Through Monday, the 10 teams scheduled to play on Saturday had a combined 36 players known to be in the protocols — not including Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel. That number will obviously change by the weekend, but the odds of it going to zero are pretty much nonexistent.

“It’s not the best situation in the world,” Williams said, “but nothing is right now.”