COVID-19 concerns rising as NBA, players sign off on final details for restart of season

Silver said the league is working with Disney to test at least some of their on-site employees that could be in the same room as NBA players, which he believes will make the setting even safer.

Once players get to Disney, they will be tested daily. Testing is in an every-other-day mandatory phase now for the 22 teams set to participate in the restarted season. and the results from Tuesday's first 302 tests saw 16 players positive for the virus.

“I think one would have been concerning," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “But, God forgive me, I was frankly to some extent relieved that the number was not higher. ... If nothing else, it told me that the great majority of our players have been doing exactly what they should have been doing to keep themselves safe."

Silver said it may be possible that, if there was a significant spread of the virus within the Disney campus, “that might lead us to stopping." He said the league has not precisely concluded what number it would take for the league to shut down the season once it resumes, and continues working with the players and health officials to determine what that number should be.