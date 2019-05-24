Unsurprisingly, no Bulls landed on any of the three All-NBA teams the league announced Thursday. In fact, no Bulls player even received a vote.

Nevertheless, could the financial ramifications for the All-NBA players' current teams benefit the Bulls?

Antetokounmpo and Harden were unanimous selections, receiving all 100 votes from a panel of writers and broadcasters who had to choose two guards, two forwards and one center for each of the three teams.

The first team also includes the Warriors' Stephen Curry, the Thunder's Paul George and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

Antetokounmpo's selection is his second straight, which makes him eligible for a so-called "super-max" contract next summer that would be in the neighborhood of five years and $247 million.

With the Bucks recently extending Eric Bledsoe for four years and $70 million and facing free agency with at least Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic and likely Khris Middleton if he declines his player option, would restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon be available?

The Bulls have said publicly they want to upgrade the point guard position. Brogdon, the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year, is coming off a season in which he shot the coveted — and rare — 50 percent overall, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Beyond the Bucks' situation, Kemba Walker earned third-team All-NBA status, which also makes him eligible for the "super max," which is called the designated veteran player exception in the collective bargaining agreement. The Hornets have said they will do everything they can to re-sign Walker. But if the Hornets don't offer the most lucrative extension possible under the rules and Walker balks, might they look to trade him?

Damian Lillard also now is eligible for the "super max" with the Trail Blazers after earning second-team status. Joining Lillard on the second team are the Celtics' Kyrie Irving, the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, the Warriors' Kevin Durant and the 76ers' Joel Embiid.

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the Lakers' LeBron James and the Pistons' Blake Griffin joined Walker on the third team.

Photos: Bucks fall to Raptors in pivotal Game 5 at Fiserv Forum The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors, 105-99, on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

His streak of 11 consecutive seasons as a first-team player, a record he shared with Karl Malone, came to an end. He did, however, make his 15th consecutive appearance on the All-NBA roster — joining Kobe Bryant as the only players to make that many teams in consecutive fashion. The 15th All-NBA nod also tied James with Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan for the most in league history.

The second-longest active streak now belongs to Curry, who's been on each of the past six All-NBA teams. That means he wouldn't be able to catch Bryant and James' longevity mark until 2028.

Golden State's Klay Thompson, Washington's Bradley Beal and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns were also in position to cash in with those lucrative extensions, but none was an All-NBA selection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

All-NBA Teams

The Associated Press

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)

First Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 100 - - 500 G James Harden, Hou 100 - - 500 G Stephen Curry, GS 91 9 - 482 F Paul George, OKC 71 25 3 433 C Nikola Jokic, Den 59 38 2 411 Second Team C Joel Embiid, Phi 40 57 4 375 F Kevin Durant, GS 29 71 - 358 G Damian Lillard, Por 8 87 5 306 F Kawhi Leonard, Tor - 73 23 242 G Kyrie Irving, Bos - 52 39 195 Third Team G Russell Westbrook, OKC 1 43 44 178 F Blake Griffin, Det - 13 76 115 F LeBron James, LAL - 13 72 111 C Rudy Gobert, Utah 1 5 69 89 G Kemba Walker, Cha - 4 39 51 Others receiving votes

Guards: Bradley Beal, Washington 34; Klay Thompson, Golden State 27; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 7; Mike Conley, Memphis, 4; Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 4; DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio, 3; D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn, 3; Dwyane Wade, Miami 3; Devin Booker, Phoenix, 1; Eric Gordon, Houston, 1; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 1; Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 1; Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers, 1.

Forwards: LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 17; Danilo Gallinari, L.A. Clippers, 7; Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 4; Luka Doncic, Dallas, 3; Tobias Harris, Philadelphia, 2; Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento, 1; Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 1.

Centers: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 20; Nikola Vucevic, Orlando, 4; Andre Drummond, Detroit, 3; Anthony Davis, New Orleans, 1 Myles Turner, Indiana, 1.