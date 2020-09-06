Costly victory: Bucks outlast Heat in overtime after Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with ankle injury

He took the free throws; without doing that, he would not have been permitted to return. But at halftime, the Bucks delivered the word that he would not be back.

So, his game was over.

The Bucks’ season wasn’t. Milwaukee said Antetokounmpo would get plenty of treatment Sunday night and Monday before a decision is made about his availability for Tuesday.

“He's going to be back," Bledsoe said.

Middleton did all he could to keep the Bucks afloat, scoring 21 points in the third quarter — the highest-scoring quarter of his career — on 6 for 9 shooting from the field and 7 for 7 from the foul line. His previous quarter-best was 20, on Nov. 1, 2017 against Charlotte.

He set the tone, and the Bucks' season is still alive.

“We’ve got to fight every night to keep on playing," Middleton said.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee missed 19 consecutive 3-pointers — its last 12 of Game 3 and first seven of Game 4 — before Antetokounmpo connected late in the first quarter. ... Milwaukee won despite getting outscored 51-33 on 3-pointers.