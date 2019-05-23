Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball as Milwaukee forward Ersan Ilyasova defends during the first half of the Raptors' 105-99 win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final in Milwaukee on Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Leonard finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Toronto took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven-series.