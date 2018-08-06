The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker, a former University of Wisconsin athlete, league sources told ESPN on Sunday.
The two sides were working out the parameters of the exchange, which could include cash or future considerations, sources said. But Cleveland will not be trading a player back to the Clippers.
The Clippers are making the move to clear a roster spot. The trade is not expected to be finalized until Monday or Tuesday.
“Excited to get out the #TheLand and play with the dirtiest dude in the league. But for real, couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity. I’m more than ready,” Dekker tweeted, referring to Larry Nance Jr.
Dekker, a three-year NBA veteran, played his first two seasons with the Houston Rockets, who drafted him with the 18th pick in 2015 out of UW.
He was acquired by the Clippers last June in the Chris Paul trade.
While Dekker performed solidly in the 2016-17 season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game, he took a step back last season when he averaged just 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.
The trade of Dekker allows the Clippers to shed a much-needed roster spot before the start of training camp in late September. Not including point guard Patrick Beverley, who is on a non-guaranteed contract, Los Angeles has 15 guaranteed spots and will need to waive or trade another player before the start of the season if Beverley is to be retained.
For Cleveland, the trade provides depth to the forward position with restricted free agent Rodney Hood still unsigned.
The Cavaliers will acquire the $2.8 million expiring contract of Dekker with the $5.8 million trade exception created from the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston last August. The Clippers will now have a $2.8 million exception.
Dekker was named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year following his senior season at Sheboygan Lutheran. He was also named a 2012 Parade All-American and Associated Press first-team All-State player while winning the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches’ Association’s Mr. Basketball award.
With the Badgers, Dekker was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten Conference performer (2014 and 2015). He made the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team in 2013.