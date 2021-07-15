Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns

He wasn't the only one coughing up the basketball as the Suns finished with 17 turnovers. But there's little doubt the point guard's five turnovers on Wednesday night, including one in the game's most crucial moment, were some of the team's most unexpected.

They were part of the reason the Suns blew a seven-point, fourth-quarter lead and wasted an impressive performance by Booker, who scored 42 points and shot 17 of 28 from the field.

Paul finished with a series-low 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting and seven assists on Wednesday, but the real problem was the giveaways. The miscues have been part of a troubling trend: Paul's had 15 turnovers over his past three games and that's about twice as bad as his career rate of 2.4 turnovers per game.

Even so, his coach isn't concerned and said there is nothing physically wrong with Paul.

“He's fine,” Williams said. “Great players have games like that.”

Paul has given his coach reason to believe in him, overcoming considerable adversity in these playoffs. A shoulder injury limited Paul in the first round against the Lakers. He missed the first two games of the Western Conference finals against the Clippers in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.