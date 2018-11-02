BOSTON — The Milwaukee Bucks entered Thursday night’s game against a familiar foe knowing they had to be at their best.

Instead, it was the Boston Celtics, who eliminated the Bucks from postseason play in a seven-game series last spring, who were at the top of their game.

The Celtics went outside and stayed there while knocking off the last of the NBA’s unbeatens with a barrage of 3-pointers.

The Celtics set a franchise record for 3-pointers with 24 in a 117-113 win over the Bucks, handing Milwaukee its first loss of the season following seven wins.

Down 15 entering the final period, the Bucks opened on a 12-0 run and were within a point in the final minute, but the Celtics held on for their fourth straight win.

“We still think we are one of the best teams,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Tonight we didn’t have an ‘A’ or ‘B’ game. Probably a ‘C’ game, but we were still close to winning the game in Boston.”

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 28 points, including six 3-pointers for the Celtics, whose previous record for 3-pointers was 19. Boston came up one short of tying the NBA record of 25, set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 4.

“We got a lot of open looks. We were taking what they were giving us,” said Gordon Hayward, who hit three 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 18 points. “Those are big shots for us. We have to be able to hit those.”

Al Horford also scored 18, hitting four from beyond the arc, and Marcus Morris made five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.

“It was probably a little more than we wanted to shoot, but those were the shots that were there,” said Horford, who also led the Celtics with eight assists. “We definitely want to be better, but we did a good job. I just felt like we moved the ball well. That was encouraging to see.”

Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after missing one game while in the NBA’s concussion protocol and led Milwaukee with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to a 62-22 advantage in points in the paint. Antetokounmpo returned to practice Wednesday and was cleared to play Thursday. He was injured Saturday by a blow to the head during in a game against Orlando. Antetokounmpo said it was his first concussion.

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 apiece and Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and seven assists for the Bucks.

Boston didn’t score in the fourth until Jayson Tatum hit a 3-pointer with 9:13 left in the game. Milwaukee continued to push and pulled within 113-112 when Bledsoe made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 13 seconds.

That was as close as the Bucks would get as the Celtics sealed it from the foul line.

“We were all shooting really well,” Morris said. “We were just knocking them down and our guys got hot.”

Irving hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter and Boston led 55-53 at halftime. He opened the second half with three straight from beyond the arc and the Celtics appeared to be cruising with a 93-78 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“We can get better. We can play better, but credit to Boston tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Hayward’s previous season-high was 15. Thursday was his highest-scoring game as a member of the Celtics, missing last season after a gruesome ankle injury in the opening game.

Hayward had a scare in the first half when he came down hard on the left ankle, but was able to finish.

“I think I got off to a good start and that was important for me. It felt good being able to be out there at the end of the game, too,” Hayward said. “It’s an ongoing process. Last game wasn’t that great. Tonight was a little bit better.”

Trophy time

There was an extended time out midway through the first quarter, when Red Sox manager Alex Cora carried the World Series championship trophy onto the court, followed by his baseball players.

Fans roared when Cora led the team out of the tunnel and got louder each time a player hoisted the trophy high for the fans to continue a celebration that started Sunday with a series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To punctuate the visit, fans broke out in a round of their favorite derogatory chant about the rival New York Yankees.

Bucks exercise options on Maker, Wilson

The Bucks announced that they have exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Thon Maker and third-year contract option on forward D.J. Wilson.

The 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Maker, 21, is averaging 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over three games this season. In his first two seasons with the Bucks, Maker averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Wilson, 22, was the 17th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He appeared in 22 games for the Bucks in his rookie campaign and averaged 1.0 point and 0.5 rebounds. In 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Bucks, Wilson averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season.

Under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the first two years of a first round draft pick’s contract are guaranteed, while the third and fourth year of the contract are the team’s option.

