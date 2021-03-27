Celtics end Bucks' 8-game winning streak

“We want layups. We want to get to the rim, but Milwaukee’s one of the best at closing down the paint,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “And certainly we saw some bad rim reads hurt us in the first half. It got them going in transition, because we tried to shoot it over people and through people instead of kicking it out.”

For the second straight game, the Celtics held Giannis Antetokounmpo in check, holding him to 16 points, well below his 28.6 average. Khris Middleton had 19 points and Jrue Holiday 17 for the Bucks.

“They hit a lot of 3s,” Antetokounmpo said. “We tried to make it as tough as possible, but they hit open 3s. They hit contested 3s. That’s what they do. That’s what they did. Especially guys like Tatum, Brown, Kemba, Smart, when they get themselves going and feel good, it’s hard. To beat a team like the Celtics, you’ve got to be able to stop them from the 3-point line.”

The Celtics, who had lost five of their previous six, erased most of a 25-point second-half deficit in a 121-119 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday night, missing a chance to win when Daniel Theis missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Antetokounmpo was held to 13 points in that game.

With Milwaukee unable to close the gap, reserves played much of the fourth quarter.