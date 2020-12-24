Celtics defeat Bucks in wild finish to season opener

Heinsohn tribute

The Celtics observed a moment of silence for Tommy Heinsohn before the game and played a tribute video at the first break for the player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for more than 60 years and all 17 of its NBA titles.

Heinsohn, who died last month at the age of 86, won eight championships in nine years as a Celtics player from 1956-65. He won three more titles as a coach and was the fourth person inducted in the basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

The Celtics lowered eight of their championship banners courtside, picking the ones they deemed to have special meaning to Heinsohn.

Green out for Warriors on Christmas

Warriors forward Draymond Green will not play against the Bucks on Christmas, head coach Steve Kerr said, further delaying his start to the 2020-21 season, The Mercury News reported.

Green (right foot) was sidelined for the Warriors' first game of the season, an opening-night loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, after missing all of training camp and preseason because of a positive coronavirus test. He practiced with the team fully on Wednesday but has not been cleared to return.