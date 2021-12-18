Cavaliers rout short-handed Bucks

Milwaukee cut the deficit to 11 heading into the break but came out flat in the third as Cleveland stretched the lead to 30 when Rubio converted a three-point play with 2:25 left in the quarter.

In the paint

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley missed the game after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day. ... Semi Ojeleye checked into the game late in the opening quarter, marking his first action since straining his right calf against Oklahoma City on Nov. 19. ... Budenholzer said Middleton was making good progress and could return as early as Wednesday when the Bucks host the Rockets in Milwaukee. ... The Cavs have outscored their opponents by at least 10 points in each of their last 10 victories and are third in the NBA with 13 victories by 10 or more points this season.