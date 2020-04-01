Can Kawhi Leonard pick up his historic Clippers season where he left off?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leonard was on pace to nearly double his career average of 2.7 assists per game and make him only the fifth Clipper 6-foot-6 or taller to average at least 5.0 assists in a season. His improvement as a playmaker reflected a shift in his style of play to meet his new team's needs.

Without a true starting point guard — only in late February did they add a primary ballhandler to their bench with the signing of Reggie Jackson — the Clippers put the ball in Leonard's hands more than ever. He had possession nearly 33% of the time the Clippers had the ball, the league's ninth-highest usage rate, and 63% of his made field goals were unassisted, the highest percentage of his career excluding his injury-shortened nine-game season in 2017-18.

The volume did little to water down Leonard's efficiency. Among the eight players ahead of Leonard in usage rate, only Doncic has a higher offensive rating. Leonard's scoring average was on pace to be the highest by a Clipper since World B. Free in 1980. Against Cleveland on Jan. 14, he became the only Clipper to score at least 40 points in fewer than 30 minutes.

"Statistically, his offensive numbers are on par with what we saw last year, but that's the one that really sticks out," Anthony said. "He's proven to be more of a playmaker."