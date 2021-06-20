By inches, Bucks withstand Kevin Durant's 48 points, edge Nets in overtime in Game 7

"We got good looks there in overtime. We just didn't knock them down," Durant said. "Respect to the Milwaukee Bucks in how they prepare, how they challenged us all series and made adjustments all series. We've got nothing but respect for that ballclub."

Middleton added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who reached the East finals for the second time in three years. They will play either Philadelphia or Atlanta in a series that starts Wednesday night.

Durant played all 53 minutes and forced OT with a turnaround jumper that was just inches from being a 3-pointer that would have won it with a second left.

"But my big ass foot stepped on the line," he said. "I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot."

Durant added nine rebounds and six assists, but didn't have enough help with injured Kyrie Irving watching from the baseline and James Harden unable to locate his shot after missing most of the first four games with right hamstring tightness.

Harden had 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but was 5 for 17 from the field.

"I was just going out there and trying to give everything I can and it's just frustrating," Harden said.