Monday night’s highly anticipated matchup of a pair of 6-0 teams lost a lot of luster Monday with announcements that both Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard would miss the game.

The Bucks said in a news release that Antetokounmpo has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play in the game in Milwaukee, while the Raptors announced that Leonard would be rested.

Antetokounmpo suffered an elbow to the head midway through the first quarter of Milwaukee’s 113-91 win over Orlando on Saturday night.

"I just got hit in the head," Antetokounmpo told the Associated Press. "I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don't remember much after that. I have to be careful with that. We did some (concussion) tests in the second quarter and some additional tests in the third quarter."

When asked what he remembered about the play, Antetokoumpo said he was "probably knocked out."

"I just remember the hit. But I'm fine," he said.

The Bucks said team physicians followed league protocols and consulted the league’s neurologist during the evaluation periods. Antetokounmpo passed his neurological tests that created significant doubt that it was a concussion and he was allowed to return to play on Saturday, the team said.

Antetokounmpo was evaluated again Sunday and reported new symptoms along with a lingering headache, so he was placed into the concussion protocol, the team said.

Yahoo Sports reported that the game would have been the league’s first-ever between two unbeatens with 6-0 records or better.

Leonard missed almost all of last season with a quadriceps injury when he was with San Antonio, and had been rested for a game earlier this season.