Bust the Process: Hawks will face Bucks in East finals after upsetting 76ers

Atlanta went 20-47 last season and finished in a virtual tie for last in the Eastern Conference, percentage points ahead of Cleveland. The Hawks were one of eight teams excluded from the NBA's restart.

Now, they're one of the last four teams standing.

Just 14-20 when they fired Lloyd Pierce on March 1, the Hawks took flight under McMillan and are 36-15 over that span.

Young led the Hawks to their first playoff berth since 2017. He became a New York tabloid sensation as the confident point guard who tormented the Knicks, and then he did a number against the Sixers. Even in Game 7, when Young was 5 for 23 from the floor (2 for 11 on 3s), he kept shooting until the end and eventually connected on a late 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 93-87 with 2:31 left.

"I always want to make plays for my teammates, but it's the nature of the game," Young said. "Sometimes it's not your night and it's great that guys stepped up."

Kevin Huerter scored 27 points in Game 7, Danilo Gallinari had 17, and Collins had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Oh, and that off night from the floor by Young was offset in part by 10 assists.