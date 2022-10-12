 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulls win preseason game in rout as Bucks sit top players

Jordan Nwora, AP generic file photo

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) defends Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

 MATT KELLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Patrick Williams scored 22 points, along with five rebounds and five assists as Chicago beat visiting Milwaukee, which sat a significant part of its main rotation.

Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, while Andre Drummond added 16 points, connecting on 7 of 9 from the field.

Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 25 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Marques Bolden finished with 21 points.

The game featured two teams expected to play into the postseason in the Eastern Conference, but the active rosters only had shells of the full squads. The Bucks sat many of their players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Serge Ibaka and Grayson Allen, most of them on rest management.

Chicago played without key offensive players Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

