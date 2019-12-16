Bucks' winning streak ends at 18 games

Kyle Korver scored a season-high 17 points for Milwaukee, going 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Milwaukee trailed 69-67 when Antetokounmpo went to the bench with 6:32 left in the third quarter, having scored all 11 of the Bucks’ points in the period. Dallas led 75-69 when Antetokounmpo returned after a two-minute breather, and the Mavericks pushed the margin to 80-69.

The Bucks, who trailed by 14 early in the second quarter, finished the first half with an 11-4 run to pull to 59-56 at the break. Antetokounmpo had 21 first-half points, but the remainder of the team was just 14 of 41 from the field.

Dallas was 7 of 13 beyond the arc in the first quarter en route to a 36-22 lead entering the second period.

In the paint

Bledsoe sustained a right fibula avulsion fracture in Friday's 127-114 win at Memphis. He is expected to miss about two weeks. ... Dončić, who sprained his ankle Saturday against Miami, is improving. “He is responding well to treatment. He’s off crutches and out of a boot,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s progressing well. He will not play on Wednesday. If there’s any update, it will be Wednesday night.” The 20-year-old Doncic, third in the NBA in scoring at 29.3 points per game, did not travel with the team to Milwaukee.

