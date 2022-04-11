 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bucks will face rival Bulls to open playoffs on Sunday

Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for the ball next to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

 David Banks

The Chicago Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, staying close to home to begin their first postseason appearance in five years.

The best-of-seven series will start Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Bulls (45-36 entering Sunday) became locked in to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last week after beginning 2022 at the top of the conference standings. The defending NBA champion Bucks (51-31) were neck and neck with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers but dropped to the third seed Sunday after resting most of their starters in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The rivalry between the Bulls and Bucks seemed to gain an new edge after Alex Caruso's injury at the hands of Grayson Allen in January, but it has been a lopsided series ever since. The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.

Despite facing the hardest schedule in the league after the All-Star break, the Bucks posted a 15-7 record as they chase back-to-back titles. Giannis Antetokounmpo poses an impossible problem for most teams, but the Bucks have thrived in recent wins over the Bulls on the strength of other players such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.

[Correction: An earlier version of this story had the wrong starting day for the series.]

 

