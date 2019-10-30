Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...WET, SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...DANE, LAFAYETTE AND GREEN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SPORADIC TREE LIMBS MAY FALL AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES DUE TO THE HEAVY WEIGHT OF THE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&