The Milwaukee Bucks waived point guard Brandon Jennings, their first-round draft pick in 2009 who rejoined the team in March on a pair of 10-day contracts before signing a multi-year deal on April 1 that allowed him to stay with the team this summer on a non-guaranteed deal.
Jennings’ contract was due to become guaranteed on July 1 but on that day the guarantee date was pushed back to Wednesday.
Jennings, 28, came back to the NBA after a stint in China first by joining the G League’s Wisconsin Herd in February.
The Bucks also announced that they have signed free agent guard Pat Connaughton, who appeared in all 82 games last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range.
In his three NBA seasons, all with Portland, Connaughton averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds, and shot 36.4 percent on three-point attempts.
“Pat is a talented wing player with a tremendous work ethic and great character,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a news release. “We believe he will continue to grow and develop his skills working with Coach Bud and his staff. We are excited to welcome him to the Bucks organization and we know he will be a positive addition to our roster both on and off the court.”