Bucks waive Ersan Ilyasova, all but ending chance for Bogan Bogdanovic deal

Because the Bucks are already over the salary cap for this season, the full mid-level exception is the most they can offer Bogdanovic, who made $8.5 million with Sacramento last season and could accept a qualifying offer of $10.66 million to remain with the Kings for another year.

Players can't sign contracts until the moratorium is lifted Sunday at 12:01 p.m. ET.

The NBA reportedly has launched a tampering investigation into the failed sign-and-trade agreement, which fell apart Thursday with one source telling The Sacramento Bee "there is no deal" and "there was never a deal."

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Thursday the NBA has opened an investigation into the failed deal.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the timing of the trade news caused an uproar among NBA executives. Windhorst went on to say some suspect the apparent unraveling of the agreement might actually be an attempt to salvage the trade.