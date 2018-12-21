BOSTON — The Milwaukee Bucks turned their slow start into a long, frustrating night for the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and got the Bucks rolling on an early 16-0 run that put Milwaukee in command for good in a 120-107 win over the short-handed Celtics on Friday night.

“We just tried to play a bit harder, a bit sharper,” said Antetokounmpo, who also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Khris Middleton had 21 points and nine rebounds, Tony Snell scored 15 points and Thon Maker delivered 12 points for Milwaukee, which has won six of seven.

After falling behind 10-1 in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo got Milwaukee’s first field goal 2:59 into the game on a dunk that started the Bucks on a 16-point run and dazed the Celtics, who never recovered.

“We haven’t lost twice to the same team this year,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a good feeling, coming in here and getting a win in here because they play so well at home.”

Kyrie Irving had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, whose frustrations after their third straight loss carried over and led to a lengthy closed-door meeting after the game.

“It is something that we will keep in the locker room,” said Jayson Tatum, who scored 20 points for Boston. “It’s not something for everybody to know what we talked about. We just have to be better as a team.”

The Celtics were missing their top two centers and forward Marcus Morris. Milwaukee capitalized on its advantage inside all night.

“As you dig a hole against them, it’s hard to come back. They’re a heck of a team,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

Malcom Brogdon had 10 points and nine rebounds and Antetokounmpo pulled down eight boards for the Bucks, who finished with a 55-36 rebounding advantage. Boston sent Antetokounmpo to the foul line 17 times, and he made 13 free throws.

With Milwaukee controlling the paint, the Celtics were forced outside and made just 10 of 34 attempts from 3-point range and were 34-for-91 overall.

“They missed a lot of shots,” Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe said. “I’m pretty sure they got a pretty good amount up — they just missed a lot of them. We did a great job of scrambling tonight.”

The Celtics have lost three straight since winning eight in a row.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 for Boston. Gordon Hayward had 11 points and Semi Ojeleye finished with 10 points, getting the start at center with Al Horford and Aron Baynes both out with injuries.

Milwaukee dominated the first half after the slow start, using a 9-0 run late in the second quarter to pull ahead by as much as 26 points.

Boston made a few runs in the second half but was never able to get the margin closer than 11.

In the paint

Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee’s first 14 points in the third quarter. ... The Bucks outrebounded the Celtics 31-13 in the first two periods and led 65-48 at halftime. Milwaukee shot 63 percent (12-for-19) in the first quarter and led 35-22 after one. ... Milwaukee forward Ersan Ilyasova had surgery Friday on his nose, which he broke during practice last weekend. Ilyasova, who is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, is out indefinitely. ... Morris has a sore right knee and did not dress. ... Horford missed his seventh straight game with a sore left knee. ... Baynes has a broken finger on his left hand. He underwent surgery on Thursday and is expected to be out four to six weeks.

Milwaukee 35 30 28 27 — 120

Boston 22 26 30 29 — 107

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 8-20 1-2 21, Antetokounmpo 8-13 13-17 30, Lopez 1-5 0-0 3, Bledsoe 7-9 1-1 16, Brogdon 3-11 4-4 10, Wilson 1-2 1-2 4, Maker 4-5 0-0 12, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Snell 6-6 0-0 15, S. Brown 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-80 22-28 120.

BOSTON — Tatum 5-15 7-8 20, Hayward 3-13 4-5 11, Ojeleye 3-6 3-4 10, Irving 7-20 0-0 15, Smart 2-8 4-4 8, J. Brown 8-14 2-7 21, Yabusele 2-2 1-2 5, Williams III 1-1 2-2 4, Theis 3-5 2-2 9, Rozier 1-7 2-2 4, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-91 27-36 107.

3-point goals — M 16-40 (Maker 4-5, Middleton 4-9, Snell 3-3, Bledsoe 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Hill 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, S. Brown 0-3, Brogdon 0-6), B 10-34 (J. Brown 3-6, Tatum 3-7, Theis 1-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Irving 1-4, Hayward 1-6, Smart 0-2, Rozier 0-4). Rebounds — M 55 (Brogdon, Middleton 9), B 36 (Irving 9). Assists — M 26 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 5), B 22 (Irving 7). Total fouls — M 30, B 16. Technicals — Tatum, J. Brown. Att. — 18,624.