Bucks upended on road by Spurs

Aldridge has shot so well on 3s that the Bucks almost overlooked DeRozan’s mid-range game.

“We have a ton of respect for (DeRozan),” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think the way Aldridge has been shooting the 3-point shot over the last five, six, seven games, a lot of talk was about, ‘Could we reduce those.’ He had a huge first quarter, first half on Saturday. I don’t want to say live with DeRozan’s 2s, but to some degree (we did), but I still think it’s the 3-point line where they beat us.”

The Bucks, whose last loss was Dec. 25 at Philadelphia, still has the league’s best record at 32-6.

Popovich somewhat agreed when asked if this was the Spurs’ most complete game of the season.

“It’d be hard to argue against that, I think,” he said. “The physicality was good. We started out the third quarter a little poorly as we have, going to try to figure that out, but I thought we were more consistent tonight in our physicality and executing game plan, we were more consistent. It was a good night.”

Milwaukee defeated San Antonio 127-118 on Saturday at home but could not maintain its early momentum in a rare home-and-home, back-to-back series.