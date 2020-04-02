Bucks try to make sure they're ready whenever season resumes when COVID-19 pandemic measures ease

That's why Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus making sure the Bucks don't lose their edge whenever they do get back on the floor.

He's been studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets - the Bucks' two most likely first-round playoff foes - as well as other Eastern Conference teams Milwaukee could see later in the postseason. He's tried to learn from his experiences as a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach during the NBA's most recent work stoppages.

"One of my reference points with the coaching staff has been lockouts," Budenholzer said. "Sometimes when you come out of a lockout, things have been kind of slow, you haven't been able to maybe do your normal routines and preparation, and things happen really fast. Whether it's three games in three nights, or playoff series are shorter or the time between the end of the regular season to the first playoff game, everything can be shorter or can happen quicker.''

His instructions to his players have focused on conditioning while understanding they might not have as much time to spend working on their basketball skills.