Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic falls apart, though it still could happen

MILWAUKEE — Jon Horst went into Wednesday’s NBA draft day thinking he’d solidified the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup and made a strong case for Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax contract extension after agreeing to terms on trades with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings for Jrue Holiday and Bogan Bogdanovic, respectively, earlier in the week.

But before adding forward Jordan Nwora and Sam Merrill to the mix with the 45th and 60th overall picks, the Bucks general manager was left blindsided by a report that Bogdanovic had not agreed to the deal, which would have sent Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Kings in exchange for the versatile wing.

The deal had not been announced by either team but a league source told The Sacramento Bee “there is no deal” when the trade was first reported and reiterated “there was never a deal” on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart. Sources told The Athletic the deal “has issues” and the “outcome is unclear.”

The Bucks did not make Horst available following the draft Wednesday night.

Bogdanovic will become a restricted free agent Friday at 5 p.m., leaving him free to sign with any team but giving the Kings the right to match any offer, or explore other sign-and-trade opportunities.