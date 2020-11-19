Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic falls apart, though it still could happen

MILWAUKEE — Jon Horst went into Wednesday’s NBA draft day thinking he’d solidified the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup and made a strong case for Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a supermax contract extension after agreeing to terms on trades with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings for Jrue Holiday and Bogan Bogdanovic, respectively, earlier in the week.
But before adding forward Jordan Nwora and Sam Merrill to the mix with the 45th and 60th overall picks, the Bucks general manager was left blindsided by a report that Bogdanovic had not agreed to the deal, which would have sent Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Kings in exchange for the versatile wing.
The deal had not been announced by either team but a league source told The Sacramento Bee “there is no deal” when the trade was first reported and reiterated “there was never a deal” on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart. Sources told The Athletic the deal “has issues” and the “outcome is unclear.”
The Bucks did not make Horst available following the draft Wednesday night.
Bogdanovic will become a restricted free agent Friday at 5 p.m., leaving him free to sign with any team but giving the Kings the right to match any offer, or explore other sign-and-trade opportunities.
While a deal with the Bucks could still be an option, Horst now has to reassess his offseason plan starting with what to do with Ilyasova’s $7 million option for the 2020-21 season. By exercising the option, his expiring contract remains a potential trade chip but also runs the risk of adding to a payroll that’s already over the cap should Horst be unable to find a taker.
Horst could decline the option and save that money but the risk in that is losing the ability to include an expiring contract in a potential trade.
The Bucks selected 19-year-old point guard R.J. Hampton from New Zealand but will send him to New Orleans, along with guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, as part of the trade for Holiday. That deal also provided Milwaukee with two second-rounds picks, Nos. 45 and 60.
Horst used the first of those picks on Nwora, a 6-foot-7 junior forward from Louisville who averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc last season.
A first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Nwora was the only player in the conference to rank in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage, shooting percentage and made 3-pointers last season. He was also a third-team All-America selection by The Associated Press.
His father, Alexander Nwora, is the head coach at Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York, where Jordan was born and raised, and has been head coach of the Nigerian national basketball team since 2017.
Milwaukee also acquired Sam Merrill, a 6-5 guard from Utah State and the final player selected. Merrill led the Aggies with 19.7 points on 46.1% shooting as a senior last season and connected on 41% of his 217 3-point attempts.
He was named MVP of the Mountain West Conference tournament after averaging 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals. He hit the game-winning shot with 2 seconds to play as Utah State knocked off top-seeded San Diego State for the tournament championship.
Merrill left Utah State as the program’s all-time leader in free throw percentage (89.1%) and second in scoring (2,197 points), assists (477) and 3-pointers (319).
Denver later orchestrated a deal that still is being finalized to acquire Hampton from New Orleans for a future protected first-round pick, the Associated Press reported.
2020 NBA DRAFT
FIRST ROUND
1. Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.
2. Golden State, James Wiseman, c, Memphis.
3. Charlotte, LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.
4. Chicago, Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.
5. Cleveland, Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.
6. Atlanta, Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.
7. Detroit, Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).
8. New York, Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.
9. Washington, Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).
10. Phoenix, Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.
11. San Antonio, Devin Vassell, g, Florida State.
12. Sacramento, Tyrese Haliburton, g, Iowa State.
13. New Orleans, Kira Lewis, Jr., g, Alabama.
14. Boston (via Memphis), Aaron Nesmith, f, Vanderbilt.
15. Orlando, Cole Anthony, g, North Carolina.
16. a-Portland, Isaiah Stewart II, c, Washington.
17. b-Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta), Aleksej Pokusevski, f, Olympiacos U18 (Greece).
18. Dallas, Josh Green, g, Arizona.
19. c-Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers), Saddiq Bey, f, Villanova.
20. Miami, Precious Achiuwa, f, Memphis.
21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia), Tyrese Maxey, g, Kentucky.
22. Denver (from Houston), Zeke Nnaji, f, Arizona.
23. d-New York (from Utah), Leandro Bolmaro, g, FC Barcelona II (Spain).
24. e-Milwaukee (from Indiana), RJ Hampton, g, Dallas.
25. f-Oklahoma City (from Denver), Immanuel Quickley, g, Kentucky.
26. Boston, Payton Pritchard, g, Oregon.
27. Utah (from New York through LA Clippers), Udoka Azubuike, c, Kansas.
28. g-LA Lakers, Jaden McDaniels, f, Washington.
29. Toronto, Malachi Flynn, g, San Diego State.
30. h-Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix), Desmond Bane, g, TCU.
SECOND ROUND
31. Dallas (via Golden State), Tyrell Terry, g, Stanford.
32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando), Vernon Carey, Jr., c, Duke.
33. i-Minnesota, Daniel Oturu, c, Minnesota.
34. j-Philadelphia (from Atlanta), Theo Maledon, g, ASVEL Basket (France).
35. k-Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix), Xavier Tillman, c, Michigan State.
36. l-Philadelphia (from New York), Tyler Bey, f, Colorado.
37. m-Washington (via Chicago), Vit Krejci, g, Zaragoza U18 (Spain).
38. n-Utah (from New York via Charlotte), Saben Lee, g Vanderbilt.
39. o-New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee), Elijah Hughes, g, Syracuse.
40. p-Memphis (from Phoenix), Robert Woodard II, f, Mississippi State.
41. San Antonio, Tre Jones, g, Duke.
42. q-New Orleans, Nick Richards, c, Kentucky.
43. Sacramento, Jahmi'us Ramsey, g, Texas Tech.
44. Chicago (from Memphis), Marko Simonovic, c, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia).
45. Milwaukee (from Orlando), Jordan Nwora, f, Louisville.
46. Portland, C.J. Elleby, g, Washington State.
47. Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia), Yam Madar, g, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel).
48. Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia), Nico Mannion, g, Arizona.
49. Philadelphia, Isaiah Joe, g, Arkansas.
50. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston), Skylar Mays, g, LSU.
51. Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland), Justinan Jessup, g, Boise State.
52. r-Sacramento (from Houston), Kenyon Martin Jr., f, Los Angeles.
53. s-Oklahoma City, Cassuis Winston, g, Michigan State.
54. Indiana, Cassius Stanley, g, Duke.
55. Brooklyn (from Denver), Jay Scrubb, g, John A. Logan.
56. Charlotte (from Boston), Grant Riller, g, Charleston.
57. LA Clippers, Reggie Perry, c, Mississippi State.
58. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando), Paul Reed, f, DePaul.
59. Toronto, Jalen Harris, g, Nevada.
60. t-New Orleans (from Milwaukee), Sam Merrill, g, Utah State.
Proposed Trades
a-Detroit from Houston through Portland.
b-Oklahoma City from Minnesota.
c-Detroit from LA Clippres through Brooklyn.
d-Minnesota from New York.
e-Denver from New Orleans through Milwaukee.
f-New York from Oklahoma City.
g-Minnesota from Oklahoma City through LA Lakers.
h-Memphis from Boston.
i-LA Clippers from New York through Minnesota.
j-Oklahoma City from Philadelphia.
k-Memphis from Sacramento.
l-Dallas from Philadelphia.
m-Oklahoma City from Washington.
n-Detroit from Utah.
o-Utah from New Orleans.
p-Sacramento from Memphis
q-Charlotte from New Orleans.
r-Houston from Sacramento.
s-Washington from Oklahoma City.
t-Milwaukee from New Orleans.
Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in the NBA draft (includes proposed trades)
Atlanta Hawks
1 (6) Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.
2 (50) Skylar Mays, g, LSU.
Boston Celtics
1 (14) Aaron Nesmith, f, Vanderbilt.
1 (26) Payton Pritchard, g, Oregon.
2 (47) Yam Madar, g, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel).
Brooklyn Nets
2 (55) Jay Scrubb, g, John A. Logan.
Charlotte Hornets
1 (3) LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.
2 (32) Vernon Carey, Jr., c, Duke.
2 (42) Nick Richards, c, Kentucky. (from New Orleans)
2 (57) Grant Riller, g, Charleston.
Chicago Bulls
1 (4) Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.
2 (44) Marko Simonovic, c, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia).
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 (5) Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.
Dallas Mavericks
1 (18) Josh Green, g, Arizona.
2 (31) Tyrell Terry, g, Stanford.
2 (36) Tyler Bey, f, Colorado. (from Philadelphia)
Denver Nuggets
1 (22) Zeke Nnaji, f, Arizona.
1 (24) RJ Hampton, g, Dallas. (from New Orleans through Milwaukee)
Detroit Pistons
1 (7) Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).
1 (16) Isaiah Stewart II, c, Washington. (from Houston through Portland)
1 (19) Saddiq Bey, f, Villanova. (from Brooklyn)
2 (38) Saben Lee, g Vanderbilt (from Utah)
Golden State Warriors
1 (2) James Wiseman, c, Memphis.
2 (48) Nico Mannion, g, Arizona.
2 (51) Justinan Jessup, g, Boise State.
Houston Rockets
2 (52) Kenyon Martin Jr., f, Los Angeles. (from Sacramento)
Indiana Pacers
2 (54) Cassius Stanley, g, Duke.
L.A. Clippers
2 (33) Daniel Oturu, c, Minnesota. (from New York)
2 (58) Reggie Perry, c, Mississippi State.
L.A. Lakers
None
Memphis Grizzlies
1 (30) Desmond Bane, g, TCU. (from Boston)
2 (35) Xavier Tillman, Sr., c Michigan State.
Miami Heat
1 (20) Precious Achiuwa, f, Memphis.
Milwaukee Bucks
2 (45) Jordan Nwora, f, Louisville.
2 (60) Sam Merrill, g, Utah State. (from New Orleans)
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 (1) Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.
1 (23) Leandro Bolmaro, g, FC Barcelona II (Spain). (from New York)
1 (28) Jaden McDaniels, f, Washington. (from LA Lakers through Oklahoma City)
New Orleans Pelicans
1 (13) Kira Lewis, Jr., g, Alabama.
New York Knicks
1 (8) Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.
1 (25) Immanuel Quickley, g, Kentucky. (from Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 (17) Aleksej Pokusevski, f, Olympiacos U18 (Greece). (from Minnesota)
2 (34) Theo Maledon, g, ASVEL Basket (France). (from Philadelphia)
2 (37) Vit Krejci, g, Zaragoza U18 (Spain). (from Washington)
Orlando Magic
1 (15) Cole Anthony, g, North Carolina.
Philadelphia 76ers
1 (21) Tyrese Maxey, g, Kentucky.
2 (49) Isaiah Joe, g, Arkansas.
2 (58) Paul Reed, f, DePaul.
Phoenix Suns
1 (10) Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.
Portland Trail Blazers
2 (46) C.J. Elleby, g, Washington State.
Sacramento Kings
1 (12) Tyrese Haliburton, g, Iowa State.
2 (40) Robert Woodard II, f, Mississippi State.
2 (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey, g, Texas Tech.
San Antonio Spurs
1 (11) Devin Vassell, g, Florida State.
2 (41) Tre Jones, g, Duke.
Toronto Raptors
1 (29) Malachi Flynn, g, San Diego State.
2 (59) Jalen Harris, g, Nevada.
Utah Jazz
1 (27) Udoka Azubuike, c, Kansas.
2 (39) Elijah Hughes, g, Syracuse. (from New Orleans)
Washington Wizards
1 (9) Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).
2 (53) Cassuis Winston, g, Michigan State. (from Oklahoma City)
