Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic doesn't go through

Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday, sources told ESPN.

The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade deal to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said.

The Bucks and Kings had reached an agreement in principle early Tuesday on a sign-and-trade deal that would have brought Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks, sources said.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee "there is no deal" when the trade was first reported and reiterated "there was never a deal" on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart. Sources told The Athletic the deal "has issues" and the "outcome is unclear."

The Kings would have acquired versatile forward Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

The Bucks, who on Monday reached an agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire two-way guard Jrue Holiday, were looking to address their need for shooting around reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo by bringing in Holiday and Bogdanovic.