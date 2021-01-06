Bucks top Pistons, improve to 4-0 at home

On the night after a prosecutor decided not to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in Wisconsin, both the Bucks and Pistons offered their response at the start of the game.

After the Bucks won the opening tip, Antetokounmpo held the ball as all the other players from both teams took a knee. After the ensuing Detroit inbounds pass, Griffin held the ball while all the other players again took a knee.

Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after getting shot in the back multiple times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23. The Bucks sat out a first-round playoff game with the Orlando Magic last summer to protest that shooting.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed because he couldn’t disprove Sheskey’s contention that he acted in self-defense out of fear Blake would stab him. At a pregame shootaround, Lopez called the decision “obviously disappointing, very disheartening.”

