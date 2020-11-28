 Skip to main content
Bucks to play 3 preseason games in December
Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, AP photo

In this Dec. 22, 2018, file photo Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, left, talks with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half against the Miami Heat in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Milwaukee Bucks will play a three-game 2020 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Saturday, Dec. 12 against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks will host Dallas again on Monday, Dec. 14, before facing the Pelicans in New Orleans on Dec. 18.

Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be announced later.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.

