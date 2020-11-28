Bucks to play 3 preseason games in December

The Milwaukee Bucks will play a three-game 2020 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Saturday, Dec. 12 against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum.
The Bucks will host Dallas again on Monday, Dec. 14, before facing the Pelicans in New Orleans on Dec. 18.
Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be announced later.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.