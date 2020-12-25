Bucks to face Warriors in Milwaukee's 7th Christmas Day game

MILWAUKEE — For the first time since their inaugural season, the Milwaukee Bucks will play at home on Christmas Day.

The Bucks, fresh off a nail-biting 122-121 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in their season opener, kick off the home portion of their schedule Friday afternoon with a nationally-televised contest against the Golden State Warriors.

Because this is 2020 and nothing comes without a catch, fans won't be able to enjoy Milwaukee's return to the league's Christmas extravaganza because the ongoing pandemic has forced the league to begin its season with empty arenas.

The Bucks are 63-13 since moving from the Bradley Center to Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2018-19 season and at least some of that success can be attributed to the capacity crowds that have filled the building on a nightly basis.

"It's something we'll have to adjust to in the beginning but we'll adjust to it really quick," guard Pat Connaughton said. "I think all of us are excited to play in front of our fans again and we're excited to make Milwaukee proud with our play. There's nothing better than when we're able to do that and they're in attendance. But in the short term, we'll make sure that we continue to do it while they're watching from their television screens."