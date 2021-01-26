Bucks' three-game trip starts Wednesday against Raptors in Tampa

Prior to Sunday, Craig had appeared in just two games — Milwaukee's second and third of the season — and saw just over 12 minutes of action. He suffered a facial fracture against the Knicks on Dec. 27 and was sidelined for the next nine games, then sat out three more before returning to action Sunday night.

“I was just waiting it out, just being patient,” Craig said. “The season is just getting started. I know coach is still trying to figure out rotations and guys playing with each other and things like that.”

The Bucks signed Craig to a one-year, $1.6 million contract this offseason largely because of his defensive abilities, which have allowed him to effectively guard talented players such as Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James during his three seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

Although his time on the court was limited, both because of injuries and head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotations, Craig's effort in practice made a positive impression on his teammates who are looking forward to his contributions in actual games.