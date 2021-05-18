 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss start of playoffs with injury
0 comments
topical alert
BUCKS

Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss start of playoffs with injury

  • 0
thanasis photo 5-18

Wizards' Russell Westbrook looks to pass around Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo on May 5 at Fiserv Forum. 

 AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale.

Team officials said Tuesday the 29-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and would be evaluated again at that point. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.

The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played 57 games and made three starts this year. He is averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

+1 
thanasis mug 5-18

Thanasis A.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this: Edgerton's Drew Hanson hits a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat Platteville

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics