MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin on Thursday night.
Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks’ 140-99 blowout loss. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 6-foot-7 Antetokounmpo was going up for a shot from under the basket when he took a hard foul from Griffin, which resulted in a flagrant-1 foul on the Celtics forward. Antetokounmpo responded by head-butting him.
Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks teammate and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has appeared in 33 games and is averaging 0.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 4.2 minutes.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 5 most memorable moments with the Milwaukee Bucks
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s stint as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is complete after 38 years.
The legendary center was on hand Feb. 7 when Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James surpassed his storied mark of 38,387 with 38 points in a 133-130 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.
Abdul-Jabbar’s fame rose expeditiously upon his trade to the Lakers in 1975, when he teamed up with fellow Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and James Worthy to form the Showtime dynasty. The Lakers captured five championships during Abdul-Jabbar’s tenure, as he collected three regular-season MVPs and the 1985 NBA Finals MVP.
However, Abdul-Jabbar’s first six seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks put the league on notice of his impending dominance. In tandem with the transcendent Oscar Robertson, Abdul-Jabbar (formerly known as Lew Alcindor) guided the Bucks to the franchise’s first championship in 1971 and earned NBA Finals MVP.
It took another half century for the Bucks to earn another championship when Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheaded the end of the drought as the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.
Here are Abdul-Jabbar’s most memorable moments with the Bucks.
Dec. 10, 1971: Beatdown of Boston with career-high 55 points
Abdul-Jabbar played in 1,560 regular season contests and his greatest scoring outburst occurred during his second season.
Abdul-Jabbar exploded for 55 points and 18 rebounds in the Bucks’ 120-104 home victory vs. the Boston Celtics. Abdul-Jabbar netted 23 of his 36 shots and drained 9 of his 11 free throws.
Abdul-Jabbar outdueled Celtics star guard John Havlicek, who finished with 32 points and nine rebounds.
Abdul-Jabbar was the clear focal point of the offensive attack, with 15 more shot attempts than the second-highest scoring Bucks player (Bob Dandrige, 23 points), and as Robertson struggled with 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
1971: Finals MVP and Bucks’ first championship
Anchored by Abdul-Jabbar and Robertson, the 66-win Bucks secured the top record in the NBA during the 1970-71 season. The Bucks set a then-NBA record with 20 consecutive victories and Abdul-Jabbar collected his first MVP.
The Bucks topped the then-San Francisco Warriors 4-1 in the first round, then finished off the Lakers in five games to set up a Finals matchup vs. the Baltimore Bullets.
Fueled by Abdul-Jabbar’s brilliance, the Bucks swept the Bullets to earn the first championship in franchise history. Abdul-Jabbar outperformed Hall-of-Fame center Wes Unseld to earn Finals MVP. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 27 points and 18.5 rebounds, while shooting .605 from the field during the series.
The Bucks won all four games by at least nine points, with the widest margin being the 102-83 victory in Game 2. Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks in scoring in the first two games with 31 points and then 27 points. In both games, Abdul-Jabbar had double-doubles as he snagged 17 rebounds in Game 1 and 24 boards in Game 2.
In the clinching victory, Abdul-Jabbar showcased his versatility with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.
1969-70: Rookie of the Year
After a historic college career at UCLA, the Bucks selected Abdul-Jabbar with the No. 1 pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.
Abdul-Jabbar immediately set the tone with one of the greatest debuts by a rookie.
On Oct. 18, 1969, Abdul-Jabbar tallied game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists in the Bucks’ 119-110 victory vs. the visiting Detroit Pistons. Abdul-Jabbar shot 12 for 27 from the field while converting 5 of 8 free throws.
Abdul-Jabbar would dazzle the rest of the season with his signature skyhook shot, culminating with being selected as the NBA Rookie of the Year. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during his outstanding first pro season.
Abdul-Jabbar amassed 51 points in a 140-127 victory vs. the Seattle Supersonics on Feb. 21, 1970.
Abdul-Jabbar’s presence catapulted the Bucks to a 29-win improvement from the previous season. Abdul-Jabbar then stepped his game up to an even higher level, as he set an NBA rookie record with 10 games of at least 20-plus points.